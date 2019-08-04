DIGP says person behind Facebook post insulting Prophet Muhammad probably used fake account

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor speaks to reporters at the Selangor Police Headquarters in Shah Alam June 18, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 4 — Police have not ruled out the possibility that a fake account was used by a Facebook account owner under the name of Wendy Loong to upload a posting viewed as insulting Prophet Muhammad.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor said that the suspect might have used a fake Facebook account and police were still investigating the matter.

“It’s very likely that he or she is using a fake Facebook account, most likely... otherwise, we should have known about it much earlier. This (act) was done in cyberspace, so it takes some time. We have to look at it from a technical point where the source is from. Regardless, the investigation is ongoing,”

He was speaking to reporters after the 15th Police Undergraduate Volunteer Corps (KOR SUKSIS) Passing Out Parade and officers appointment certificate handover ceremony at Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) here, today.

Police have received over 400 reports over the posting.

Prior to this, a posting under a woman’s name, uploading a picture allegedly insulting Islam and Prophet Muhammad through a Facebook account, went viral on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Mazlan said, 1,167 KOR SUKSIS trainees from 20 public universities had received their commissioning certificates.

He said that the syllabus for SUKSIS would be redrafted by entering new laws in the subjects for the SUKSIS trainees.

‘’The Internal Security Act in the previous syllabus has been abolished. So, we will enter other new laws such as SOSMA (Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012) and POCA (Crime Prevention Act 1959).

“We have enacted the laws but have not yet included them in the syllabus. This approach will enable SUKSIS (trainees) to gain more knowledge about law,” he said. — Bernama