PPR lift mishap: Incident investigation findings will be out soon, says deputy minister

In the 2.30pm incident August 2, 2019, eight people sustained injuries after the lift they were in malfunctioned before plunging down from the fifth floor of the building. — Picture via Twitter/Bernamadotcom

KUALA TERENGGANU, Aug 3 — The results of investigation into what had caused the lift to plummet at the Kampung Kerinchi people’s housing project (PPR) in Kuala Lumpur, which left eight people injured yesterday, is expected to be out soon.

Housing and Local Government Deputy Minister Datuk Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah Raja Ahmad said investigations by the related parties including the service contractor as well as the fire and rescue department, would cover all aspects including the lift maintenance record.

“We still do not know the exact cause. We have to look at all sides among them if the lift service contractor had carried out regular maintenance. As such we will have to wait for the full report,” he told reporters after launching the Aspirasi Merdeka programme at the Terengganu State Museum Complex, here today.

In the meantime, Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah also called on PPR and Public Housing residents nationwide to always notify the authorities if the elevators in their area were not properly maintained or were always faulty.

In the 2.30pm incident yesterday, eight people sustained injuries after the lift they were in malfunctioned before plunging down from the fifth floor of the building.

Meanwhile in Kuala Lumpur, social activist Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said the lift malfunction at the Kampung Kerinchi people’s housing project (PPR) should serve as a lesson to all parties.

He said lift maintenance contractors could have their licence and contract cancelled or suspended if they failed to ensure that the facilities are safe for the transportation of passengers and goods.

“Besides the regular inspections carried out by the authorities, all parties must also comply with safety regulations and guidelines issued by the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH), where under the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) 1994, it is the responsibility of the owner or building management to ensure that facilities such as elevators and escalators are safe to be used.

“The guidelines also set general obligations for competent designers, manufacturers, suppliers, and firms to ensure that the equipment is safe to use,” he told Bernama here today.

He added, while waiting for the investigation report, all local authorities including Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) must take necessary measures and should not compromise on the safety of the lifts in all public housing flats. — Bernama