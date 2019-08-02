PM: Malaysia prevailed over attempts to split country

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during the 10th University Scholars Leadership Symposium 2019 in Shah Alam August 2, 2019. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SHAH ALAM, Aug 2 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said Malaysia was able to overcome unnamed groups’ attempts to create racial divisions in the country.

In his speech at the 10th University Scholars Leadership Symposium here, Dr Mahathir also stressed the importance of humility when in a position of power.

“Yes, there have been setbacks and attempts by bigots and zealots to divide and undermine our unity and common objectives but Alhamdulillah, we have prevailed and we are able to stay on course to showcase a nation that is united in its diversity,” he said without elaborating.

The PM then held up the new tourism motto of “Visit Truly Asia Malaysia” as indicative of real conditions in the country and not only a promotional theme.

On humility, he said the virtue allowed leaders to accept criticism without being affected by it.