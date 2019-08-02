Haze: Kuala Terengganu records unhealthy API

Kuala Lumpur is shrouded in a thick blanket of haze August 1, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — Kuala Terengganu today recorded unhealthy air pollution reading level of 111 as of 6pm today, according to the Malaysian Air Pollution Index (APIMS) data.

According to the data, Kuala Terengganu recorded unhealthy reading since 4am today with an API reading of 101 and reached its peak of 115 at noon.

APIMS also reported 66 areas of moderate to severe haze today including Kangar, Langkawi, Alor Setar, Sungai Petani, Kulim, Seberang Jaya, Seberang Perai, Balik Pulau, Taiping, Seri Manjung, Tanjung Malim, Cheras, Putrajaya and Kuala Selangor.

Yesterday, two areas, Rompin, Pahang and Johan Setia, Klang, were reported to be at an unhealthy API with readings of 104 and 107.

Meanwhile, Singapore-based Asean Special Meteorological Centre (ASMC) reported zero hotspots throughout the peninsula of Malaysia and Sumatera, as of 5.37pm.

ASMC also reported 25 hot spots in Sabah, Sarawak and Kalimantan as well as three hot spots in Sulawesi and the Java islands.

Yesterday, haze was reported following a forest fire in six regions in Indonesia involving Riau, South Sumatera, Jambi, West Kalimantan, Central Kalimantan and South Kalimantan.

API reading of 0-50 shows good air quality; 51-100, moderate; 101-200, unhealthy; 201-300, very unhealthy and over 300, dangerous.

The public can refer to the Department of Environment (DOE) website or by downloading the MyIPU smartphone app on ‘Google Play’ to get the latest API readings every hour. — Bernama