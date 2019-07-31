MACC: More than half of those involved in corruption are 40 and below

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s logo is seen in Putrajaya June 21, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

GEORGE TOWN, July 31 — More than half of the individuals arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over the last five years are those aged 40 and below.

MACC deputy commissioner (prevention) Datuk Shamshun Baharin Mohd Jamil today said, based on statistics from 2014 until June this year, 4,860 individuals had been arrested for corruption — and 2,594 or 53.4 per cent of them — were from the age group.

“This is a concern for us, if we look at this data over 50 per cent of those involved are young people. As we look at a study conducted by Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) in 2002, 30.5 per cent of students who responded said they were open to accepting bribes.

“This issue must be viewed seriously, and addressed at the early stages,” he said, adding the MACC was willing to cooperate with all parties including public universities to take various measures to prevent such immoral acts, especially among the younger generation.

He said this when met by Bernama after officiating the closing ceremony of the 2019 International Islamic Development Management Conference (IDMAC) at Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) here.

The two-day conference entitled “Integrity and Hisbah in Islamic Development Management” began yesterday with over 120 students and lecturers from countries such as Brunei, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nigeria and the United Kingdom. — Bernama