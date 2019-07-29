IGP: Developed for autistic suspects but new procedures applicable to other mental conditions

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador speaks to reporters after launching the Roadshow Autism: Royal Malaysia Police Guidelines event in Kuala Lumpur July 29, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — The police’s new standard operating procedures (SOP) for handling suspects with autism will also be used for those with other forms of mental disorders, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador said today.

Hamid said the SOP will also guide investigating officers and other police personnel on best practices for handling individuals with neurological disorders such as Down syndrome, among others, and were also easy to comprehend and follow.

“I’m confident my officers understand the new SOP and, God willing, there will no longer be any more heartbreaking cases,” he said, referring to the arrest of autistic patient Ahmad Ziqri Morshidi last year over the alleged molest of a girl.

The police were criticised for their handling of Ahmad Ziqri and were accused of being inhumane in their treatment of the autist.

The IGP said he appreciated public feedback about the incident and reiterated that the new SOP should result in better outcomes.

The new instructions guide police personnel on how to handle people with mental conditions regardless of whether they are suspects or complainants.

Today, the IGP reminded police personnel that they will face disciplinary action if they deviate from the SOP.