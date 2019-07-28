Ainul Mardhiah brought to HKL upon return to Malaysia

Ainul Mardhiah and her family landed at KLIA 7.15am this morning. — Bernama pic

SEPANG, July 28 — After two months of intensive health treatment in London, 11-month-old Ainul Mardhiah Ahmad Safiuddin has arrived back home, but was immediately whisked off to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital upon arrival at the KL International Airport here this morning.

“Alhamdulillah (Thanks to Allah), Ainul is well. I wish to thank all Malaysians for eagerly awaiting her return and prayers that she will be alright. Alhamdulillah, we have safely arrived,” her father Ahmad Safiuddin Ahmad Razak, 24, told reporters before the little girl was brought to HKL for follow-up treatment.

The family arrived on Flight MH003 from London which landed at KLIA at 7.15am.

Ahmad Safiuddin said his daughter had no problems during the 12-hour flight.

More than 20 close family members were on hand to welcome home Ainul Mardhiah, er father and mother Nurul Erwani Zaidi, 24.

They were accompanied on the flight by volunteer doctors from Malaysia namely visena Specialist Centre Critical Care Specialist Col (Rtd) Datuk Dr Jaseemudeen Abu Baker and Subang Jaya Medical Centre Anaesthesiology Consultant and Critical Care Specialist Dr Gunalan Arumugam.

Ainul Mardhiah who was afflicted by ‘Germ Cell Tumor’ was brought to London on May 25 and underwent five-hour surgery at the Great Ormond Street Hospital to remove a tumour weighing 200 grammes on June 10.

The team of specialists treating her included Malaysian trainee surgeon Dr Nur Amalina Che Bakri, who played an instrumental role in getting the girl and parents to London for the much needed treatment.

The plight of Ainul Mardhiah not only got the attention of Malaysians but also Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad who visited her during his three-day working visit to the United Kingdom last month.

Ainul Mardhiah’s suffering caught the attention of Malaysians when a video recording of her mouth cancer went viral on social media. — Bernama