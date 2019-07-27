PKNS offers multiple discounts at property expo

PKNS chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Azizi Mohd Zain (2nd right) at the PKNS property expo series 2/2019 taking place at Kompleks PKNS, Shah Alam July 27, 2019. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, July 27 — The Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) is offering a 20 per cent discount for its residential properties at the PKNS property expo series 2/2019 taking place at Kompleks PKNS here until August 4.

Chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Azizi Mohd Zain said PKNS is also offering a further discount of RM5,500 to the first 55 buyers at the expo to mark the corporation’s 55th anniversary on Thursday.

PKNS will also waive legal fees for the preparation of the sale and purchase agreement (SPA) and stamp duty for the Memorandum of Transfer (MOT), he noted.

“The 20 per cent discount depends on the type of house, and the RM5,500 additional discount is for the first 55 buyers, giving prospective buyers a total discount of nearly RM100,000.

“Such discounts are only available maybe twice a year, and only at our expo such as this one,” he told reporters after inaugurating the event here today.

He said the expo features 2,500 residential units, 90 per cent of which are fully completed, as well as the Smart Selangor First Home Buyer scheme whereby Maybank offers 90 per cent of the financing with the state government providing 10 per cent.

At the expo, prospective buyers of Rumah Selangorku houses will get 100 per cent financing at 4.25 per cent interest for the first eight years, after which the bank will review the rate, he said.

Mohd Azizi said PKNS targets RM60 million in sales for the 10-day expo, which opens from 10am to 10pm, during which visitors may also check their home loan eligibility at the Maybank booth just by showing their salary slips for the last three months. — Bernama