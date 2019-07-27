Minister: Honey jackfruit, swiftlet nests under discussion for export to China

Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Salahuddin Ayub attends the ministry’s monthly assembly in Putrajaya May 23, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PONTIAN, July 27 — The Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Ministry is holding discussions with China on exporting Malaysia’s honey jackfruit and swiftlet nests following the success of its frozen whole musang king durian and MD2 pineapple export to that country.

Minister Datuk Salahuddin Ayub said currently, the procedures and protocols, likewise for the durian and pineapple export previously, were being prepared by the ministry for the export of honey jackfruit and edible bird’s nests to China.

“I had seen the potential of exporting frozen whole durians, besides in pulp and paste forms (to China) and MD2 pineapples to China and the Middle East.

“We are now making efforts to ensure that a number of other fruits like honey jackfruit as well as swiftlet nests which are still under discussion, can be exported too,” he told reporters after officiating at the Johor Agriculture Expo and Meet-Customers Day at Dataran Pontian, here, today.

Salahuddin said honey jackfruit was being widely grown including at the Permanent Food Production Park (TKPM) in Lanchang, Pahang.

He also said that raw and uncleaned swiftlet nests could fetch a price of RM3,000 to RM4,000 per kg and the raw, cleaned ones from RM8,000 to RM10,000 per kg in China.

“We (ministry) are discussing on exporting more raw and cleaned swiftlet nests to secure good prices for the local industry players,” he added.

Meanwhile, Salahuddin said Johor would host this year’s National Farmers, Livestock Breeders and Fishermen’s Day celebration, scheduled for November 25 to 29 at the Angsana Mall field, Johor Bahru. Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is expected to open the event. — Bernama