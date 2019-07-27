Govt kicks off Kembara Digital programme in move to help Malaysians face digital era

Communications and Multimedia ministry Gobind Singh Deo delivers a speech during the launch of the Kembara Digital Malaysia Programme in Ipoh July 27, 2019. — Bernama pic

IPOH, July 27 — In another move to help Malaysians face the digital era, the Communications and Multimedia Ministry today launched the Kembara Digital Malaysia (KDM) Programme showcasing the various advantages of communications technology and digital services to the people and the country.

In his speech at the launching of the initiative here today, its minister Gobind Singh Deo stressed that his ministry was keenly aware of the need to improve the telecommunications infrastructure to ensure that Malaysia is able to provide the people, business and industry players connectivity globally.

He cited the World Economic Forum findings to make his case as to why Malaysia should continue to strive for greater broadband penetration.

“The World Economic Forum Report stated that a 10 per cent increase in a developing nation’s broadband penetration contributed 1.38 per cent to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) or RM18 billion in the Malaysian context,” said Gobind.

In providing broadband telecommunications for Malaysians, the minister drew attention that it was not only targeted at urban areas but also for people living in the outskirts.

Taking Perak as an example, Gobind said that as of last May, 174,000 broadband port connections were installed throughout the state covering urban areas and the outskirts and that 49 per cent had been subscribed to by the residents.

“I very much welcome the people of Perak using the broadband services provided so that they become a more informed society and capitalise on the benefits from the advancements made in digital technology,” he said.

The launching of the two-day programme at Bulatan Sultan Azlan Shah, Meru here was officiated by Perak Multimedia, Communications, NGOs and Information Committee chairman, Hasnul Zulkarnain Abd Munaim , who represented Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

In the speech, Gobind shone the spotlight on what he described as a ‘very encouraging’ achievement of the ‘Double the Speed, Half the Price’ initiative.

“This initiative succeeded in bringing the price down by 49 per cent and increased broadband speed by up to three times,” he said, adding that it also increased demand for fixed broadband services by 21.7 per cent within six months. — Bernama