Zahid: Ahead of GE15, Umno will crowdsource funds because of financial difficulties

Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Zahid Hamidi speaks during Umno Supreme Council meeting at Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) July 24, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — The Umno Supreme Council meeting today agreed that the party will crowdsource funds in the near future to support the party’s political activities as well as in its preparation for the 15th general election.

Its president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said this is the first time the Malay-nationlist party had formed a crowdfunding, following the financial challenges faced by Umno.

“This is the first time a crowdfunding is formed because as we all know, we are facing a great challenge in terms of political funding due to the unjust legal action taken against Umno this includes allegations that are beyond the norm.

“The crowdfunding will not only be opened among Umno members and leaders, as I am confident that many others are sympathetic towards Umno,” Ahmad Zahid told a press conference after chairing the Umno Supreme Council meeting at the party headquarters here.

The Bagan Datoh MP added that a professional body will cooperate with the party to manage the crowdfunding, including vetting the source of the funds to ensure that it is clean.

Shortly after the general election last year, the authorities had suspended Umno’s accounts following renewed investigations in the 1MDB scandal.

According to previous reports, Barisan Nasional parties are suspected of receiving up to RM300 million believed to be from 1MDB prior to the 13th general election.

Of the sum, Umno allegedly took RM145 million.

The government has already charged former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, former 1MDB chief executive Arul Kanda Kandasamy, and fugitive financier Low Taek Jho, among others, over the global corruption scandal.