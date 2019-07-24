Gobind hails telcos’ initiative to help Befrienders

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo today expressed appreciation for the cooperation extended by eight telecommunications companies to exempt charges for calls to Befrienders beginning August 1. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo today expressed appreciation for the cooperation extended by eight telecommunications companies to exempt charges for calls to Befrienders beginning August 1.

He said the move is the result of an initiative of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the eight companies for the benefit of the people.

“The issues of health and emotional stability among the people should be addressed, and those who need help can use this free line for immediate assistance through the initiative,” he said in posts on his Twitter and Facebook accounts.

The telcos are Celcom Axiata Berhad, Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd, Maxis Berhad, Telekom Malaysia Berhad, TIME dotcom Berhad, U Mobile Sdn Bhd, Webe Digital Sdn Bhd and YTL Communications Sdn Bhd.

The collaboration between MCMC and the eight companies is to support government efforts to raise awareness on society’s responsibility to address health and emotional stability issues among Malaysians.

The latest move, announced today, enables the people to make free calls to the Befrienders helpline beginning August 1.

Befrienders is a not-for-profit organisation providing emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to people who are lonely, in distress, in despair, and having suicidal thoughts — without charge.

Befrienders Kuala Lumpur can be reached via 03-7956 8145 / 8144 or [email protected].

Details on Befrienders in other states can be obtained from the website, www.befrienders.org.my. — Bernama