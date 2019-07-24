Cabinet agrees to reintroduce govt internship allowance, says Syed Saddiq

Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman addresses Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 10, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, July 24 — The Cabinet today agreed to reintroduce allowance payments for those who undergo industrial training (internship) with the government, said Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman.

“The obligation to pay this allowance will refer to a circular that will be implemented in all ministries and government agencies,” he said in a statement that was uploaded on the ministry’s social media sites.

He also shared the statement on his personal social media platform.

According to Syed Saddiq, the payment scheme for the trainees will be assessed based on several criteria that will be set and implemented for the convenience of the students.

Recently, Syed Saddiq said that he would submit a proposal on the issue in the Cabinet meeting.

Meanwhile, he said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad also agreed to hold a special Cabinet session to discuss youth related issues. — Bernama