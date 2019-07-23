Lekas Highway to close for night cycling event this weekend

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — The Kajang-Seremban Highway (Lekas) will be closed to traffic from 5pm on July 27 to 4am on July 28 to make way for the RHB Lekas Highway Ride 2019 night cycling event.

“A total of 19 intersections will be closed to ensure the smoothness of the event and the safety of participants, from the Kajang Selatan intersection to the Paroi intersection.

“Road users from the north (Kuala Lumpur, Cheras, Kajang) and the south (Seremban, Senawang and Kuala Pilah) are advised to use alternative routes, namely Federal Route 1 or the PLUS Expressway,” Lekas said in a statement today.

For enquiries, members of the public can call 1 800 888 021 or follow Lekas on the social media platforms through Twitter handle @LEKAStrafik and Facebook page Lekas Highway. — Bernama