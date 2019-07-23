FGV’s case against Isa Samad, Mohd Emir over condo purchase to commence Nov 25

Former Felda chairman Tan Sri Isa Samad arrives at the KL Court Complex on December 14, 2018. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — FGV Holdings Berhad’s case against its former chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad and former president and group chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Emir Mavani Abdullah will commence on Nov 25.

The plaintiff is seeking damages amounting to RM7.69 million.

Mohd Isa’s lawyer Lavinia Kumaraendran said High Court Judge Datuk Azimah Omar in chambers today fixed Nov 25-29 and Dec 2-4 for hearing.

"The court also set Aug 6 for the next case management,” she told reporters when met after the case management.

On Nov 30 last year, FGV Holdings in a statement to Bursa Malaysia said its lawsuit pertained to a luxury condominium at Troika, KLCC which it claimed was bought at an inflated price by the duo, and misuse of company cars and petrol benefits by Mohd Emir.

In this regard, FGV is claiming RM4.54 million from the two defendants on the purchase of the condominium, and another RM3.15 million from Mohd Emir.

FGV is also claiming interest of five per cent per annum on the amount, effective from the lawsuit date until full settlement. — Bernama