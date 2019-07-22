Azmin: RM34m for second generation Felcra homes

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali speaks to the press after visiting Felcra residents at the Dewan Besar Seberang Perak, Kampung Gajah July 22, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

PASIR SALAK, July 22 — The government have an allocation of RM34 million to continue the constructions of houses for second-generation Felcra participants nationwide, said Minister of Economic Affairs Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

He said that RM73 million was needed to continue the constructions of 675 units of Felcra second generation houses which had been postponed in five locations nationwide including in Pekan and Bera, Pahang, and Sukau in Kinabatangan, Sabah

‘’This matter has been raised, discussed (in Cabinet) and for the preliminary stage the government had agreed to approve RM34 million to continue this project.

‘’This includes 140 units in Pekan, Pahang despite in Pekan, I still approve it, 123 units in Sukau, and (without mentioning unit) in Bera, Pahang,’’ he said in his speech when speaking at a function with Seberang Perak Felcra Participants here today.

In addition, Mohamed Azmin gave his assurance to take the issue of outstanding payment to Koperasi Peserta Felcra of RM21 million to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and the Finance Ministry in the hope that it could be settled promptly.

In addition, Mohamed Azmin urged the management of Felcra to give priority to the co-operative concerning projects such as development of plantation areas to enable it to generate income.

‘’This is in line with shared prosperity. If given priority, they will have experience and ability and can pay dividends to participants,’’ he said.

He also drew attention when suggesting that the Felcra management did not use the whole plantation area to plant rubber in replanting exercises.

On the other hand, he said that part of the land must be used to plant cash crops which can bring fast income such as pineapples, which was not only guaranteed but also had a high demand. — Bernama