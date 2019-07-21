Syabas: Taps flowing again at most places except Kuala Langat

Water will supplied to areas where it has not been fully restored, says Syabas. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — Water supply has been restored to most Klang Valley areas affected by unscheduled treatment plant closures save for Kuala Langat and parts of Shah Alam and Klang, Syabas said today.

It said the overall supply situation was at 86 per cent of full restoration as of 6am today, with most areas nearing full recovery.

However, the 9,751 households in Kuala Langat will remain without supply until noon on Wednesday.

“Water tankers will continuously be mobilised to areas where supply has not been fully restored,” Syabas said in a statement.

“Please visit www.syabas.com.my, Air Selangor mobile app, Air Selangor Facebook and Twitter @air_selangor for latest information or status or contact us at 15300 or Whatsapp to 019-2816793/019-280 0919 for any assistance.”

Elsewhere, supply in Shah Ala/Klang are back to 76 per cent while Petaling areas are 90 per cent restored.

Aside from Kuala Langat, households in other areas can expect water supply to fully resume by noon tomorrow or Tuesday at the latest.

The unscheduled disruption that affected over 1.1 million households in the Klang Valley was the result of the forced closure of four water treatment facilities due to pollution.