Watch out for opportunists within Pakatan, Dr M warns PKR leaders

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (left) greets Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad during PKR’s retreat at the Lexis Hibiscus resort in Port Dickson July 19, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PORT DICKSON, July 19 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today warned PKR’s leadership to be careful of opportunists seeking to advance their self-interests by entering Pakatan Harapan’s ranks.

He quoted the old saying that success has many fathers, but failure is an orphan.

“In our rush of victory, the opportunists have begun to encircle us, and in our own complacency we permitted them to slip through our ranks,” Dr Mahathir said in his speech to PKR’s central and grassroots leadership at the start of the party’s three-day retreat at the Lexis Hibiscus resort.

He said such opportunists’ objectives are clear, to enrich themselves and fan the flames of conflict between Pakatan Harapan’s members if those personal agendas are being blocked.

“Until today we are still struggling to combat the enemy within (musuh dalam selimut) and sometimes the sabotage they wreak is capable of bringing down the government, lest we fail to handle it,” Dr Mahathir said.

He claimed the Opposition remains unable to accept the fact they were rejected by the public for their misdeeds and thievery.

“So when they see weaknesses among our ranks, they will exploit it as much as possible while appearing to fight for the rakyat’s sake.

“Indeed among their strategies is to claim they were slandered over scandals involving 1MDB, Felda, and Tabung Haji. They magnify our mistakes and when the rakyat is sufficiently angered, they can claim they were being slandered with none of the stories being true,” Dr Mahathir said.

He also reminded the assembled PKR leaders to not be distracted by matters that are irrelevant to the country’s direction and development.

“We do not have much time to fulfill our promises and responsibilities to the nation.

“The power entrusted to us by the people is to repair what have been damaged and rectify what have been wronged, no more and no less,” Dr Mahathir said.

He reminded leaders to ask themselves what people would think of them if all they saw was conflict and discord over power struggles.

“We will lose power this way. To all Pakatan leaders, be it PKR, Bersatu, Amanah, and DAP, we cannot let this happen.

“We must press on to work as much as humanly possible in developing the country and to ease the lives of the rakyat,” he said.