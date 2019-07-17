Jho Low present at Najib’s home when opening AmBank accounts in 2011, says witness

Cheah Tek Kuang arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex July 17, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — Fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, or Jho Low, was present at Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s private residence when the latter met with an AmBank representative to open savings and current accounts in January 2011, a witness revealed today.

Former AmBank managing director Cheah Tek Kuang testified that he was taken in a car which was headed to Najib’s Jalan Langgak Duta residence to discuss the opening of the said accounts after a meeting was scheduled by Najib’s ex-aide Datuk Azlin Alias.

“Once I arrived at Datuk Seri Najib’s residence, I met with Mr Low Taek Jho who is also known as Jho low whom I have previously met.

“I was then taken into the residence by Jho Low who then introduced me to Datuk Seri Najib and Jho low also informed him that I was from AmBank.

“Datuk Seri Najib and I proceeded to the guest room while I saw Jho Low waiting at a different part of the residence,” he said in his witness statement here.

Cheah said he was provided with copies of the bank account and credit card opening forms by Joanna Yu Ging Ping, who was the relationship manager at AmBank.

“In early January 2011, she informed me Najib, who was prime minister at that time, had expressed an interest to open savings and current accounts with AmBank.

“I then met with the AmBank chairman, Tan Sri Azman Hashim in his office to discuss the matter of Najib’s interest to open the said account who proceeded to instruct me to attend to the matter,” he added.

Cheah is the prosecution’s 50th witness in Najib’s ongoing trial on alleged abuse of position, money-laundering and criminal breach of trust over RM42 million of funds from SRC International Sdn Bhd, a former subsidiary of 1MDB.

MORE TO COME