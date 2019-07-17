Cops probing sexual harassment claims involving psychiatrist from Kota Damansara hospital

Police have yet to arrest the psychiatrist alleged to have made sexual advances on his patient by sending messages and pornographic images via the WhatsApp application. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — Police are investigating the case of a consultant psychiatrist from a private hospital in Petaling Jaya who has been accused of sexually harassing a patient.

Petaling Jaya OCPD Asst Comm Mohd Zani Che Din, however said that police have yet to arrest the individual alleged to have made sexual advances on his patient, who is a rape victim, by sending messages and pornographic images via the WhatsApp application.

The woman, who had sought treatment for psychological trauma, claimed she had been sexually harassed since early last month.

“We have received the report and the case is being investigated under Section 509 of the Penal Code for insulting the modesty of a person,” he said when contacted today.

It was reported yesterday that the Kota Damansara Thomson Hospital had suspended the services of the psychiatrist on July 6 pending an internal inquiry following a complaint from the patient.

After the inquiry was conducted, the management decided to terminate the psychiatrist’s services effective Monday (July 15). — Bernama