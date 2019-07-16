Haziq, four others to challenge six-day remand over sex videos probe tomorrow

Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz is pictured leaving Dang Wangi police station in Kuala Lumpur June 15, 2019.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — The High Court will be hearing a challenge by Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz and four others detained together with him against their six-day detention for police investigation into a high-profile sex video scandal, his lawyer has confirmed.

Sivahnanthan Ragava, who is one of Haziq’s lawyers, confirmed that all five will have their challenge against the magistrate’s court’s remand order heard tomorrow.

“We have filed a revision under Section 323 of the Criminal Procedure Code to challenge the legality of the remand.

“The remand proceedings, if you are dissatisfied with the procedure or legality of the remand, we cannot appeal, but we can ask for revision,” he told Malay Mail when contacted here.

He explained that the possible outcomes for a typical revision application to challenge a remand could include a maintaining of the remand order, a shortening of the remand with immediate release or even a quashing of a remand order for being illegal.

High Court judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah is scheduled to hear the challenge tomorrow morning at the Kuala Lumpur court complex.

Lawyer Ramesh Sivakumar is leading the defence team for Haziq and the four others, with the other lawyers on the team being Sivahnanthan, Vince Tan and Nurul Afiqah.

Sivahnanthan confirmed that Haziq and five other individuals were arrested on Sunday, before being brought before a Kuala Lumpur magistrate yesterday where the court granted a six-day remand.

It is unclear if the sixth individual has also filed a challenge against the remand, as the person is not being represented by the same set of lawyers.

Haziq’s case has been linked to PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, but the latter has dismissed the alleged sex videos as being a ploy to harm his political career.