Khairy: Police must act on report lodged against Guan Eng after PAC concludes no GST refunds ‘robbed’

Khairy Jamaluddin speaks to reporters at the Parliament lobby in Kuala Lumpur July 4, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Khairy Jamaluddin today urged police to take follow-up action following a police report lodged against Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng who claimed that the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) government had “robbed” public coffers of billions in Goods and Services Tax (GST) refunds.

The Rembau MP said this following the findings by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) today that there were no such losses reported.

“They have to [follow-up]. I have given my statement to the police and the PAC has verified it, so police have to take follow-up action.

“This [the claims] involved a crime, robbery. If it does not involve crime, the police have to at least issue a statement on it,” Khairy told a press conference in Parliament lobby here today.

MORE TO COME