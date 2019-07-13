Parti Sarawak Bersatu gives nod to president to quit state cabinet

The 77-year-old six-term Bawan Assan assemblyman is Sarawak Minister for International Trade and E-Commerce and Second Minister for Finance. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

SIBU, July 13 — Parti Sarawak Bersatu has given the go ahead to its president Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh to quit his posts in the Sarawak Cabinet.

The 77-year-old six-term Bawan Assan assemblyman is Sarawak Minister for International Trade and E-Commerce and Second Minister for Finance.

The delegates attending the party Annual Delegates Conference 2019 here today passed a resolution saying that they will support Wong’s decision in the matter (whether the keep the Cabinet posts or otherwise).

At a press conference after the ADC, Wong said he would seek Chief Minister Datuk Abang Johari Tun Openg’s advice pertaining to the matter.

“So, if I want to leave I have to seek his advice. I will soon talk to chief minister to seek his advice as to when and how I can leave the cabinet,” he said.

Earlier in his speech at the ADC, Wong had said that “since the state leadership has cut off the arms and legs of our party PSB, I am of the opinion that I would have no moral locus standi to represent the party in the State Cabinet”.

He had sought the approval of the ADC as to whether he should resign from the cabinet as to him it was a matter of political integrity to do so.

He also said the party failed to understand why Gabungan Parti Sarawak (the ruling coalition in the state) had suddenly now turned hostile to it as PSB merely took in some leaders who either resigned or had been sacked from some component parties of GPS.

“We did so with good intention of strengthening not just our party but also indirectly helping GPS in the event of these leaders choosing to join the opposition.

“Although we pledge our loyalty and give support to the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari, our rise in our political strength must have made some component parties in GPS very unhappy,” he said.

Wong also brushed aside rumours, coming in the wake of the deputy president Datuk Dr Jerip Susil quitting, that the party is breaking apart, saying: “The road ahead for PSB is very wide and our future is going to be very bright. I am very confident”. — Bernama