LBS Foundation sponsors Catholic High School’s fund-raising concert

Tan Sri Lim Hock San (front row: sixth from left), LBS Foundation Chair of Trustees along with (front row from left) Lim Hong Guan, Casey Tan Kok Chaon, Datin Yau Siew Lee, Lau Yan Hong, Han Chuan Chour, Dato’ Koon Poh Tat, Dato’ Tommy Kok Chee Khung, Lee Kim Lai, Margaret Lim and Dato’ Yap Yit Leong host the ribbon-cutting ceremony for ‘Memory-Shards’ Harmonica and Guitar Concert.

PETALING JAYA, July 12 — LBS Foundation gave RM20,000 to Catholic High School here for their “Memory Shards” harmonica and guitar concert which was held recently.

The school’s chairman, Tan Sri Lim Hock San, thanked those who contributed to the concert’s fund-raising efforts.

Lim, who is also LBS Foundation Chair of Trustees, said the foundation was proud to sponsor the concert which was to raise RM150,000 to help maintain, repair and purchase musical scores and equipment for the school.

Lim said that the money raised will be used to upgrade the school’s music instruments and cover the school’s expenditure for the next three years.

“We will also use the fund to hire professional coaches to train our students,” he said in a statement.

He added that the school has been cultivating talented musicians by establishing various musical groups and organising concerts.

The Catholic High School Harmonica and Guitar Band was established in 1982. In the beginning, it was only a harmonica class that was part of the Chinese language society.

In 1996, it was officially renamed the Harmonica and Guitar Band.