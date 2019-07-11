After Maszlee, Islamic finance expert Daud Bakar is IIUM’s new president

IIUM rector Prof Emeritus Tan Sri Dzulkifli Abdul Razak shakes hands with the university's new president Datuk Mohd Daud Bakar (right). — Picture courtesy of IIUM

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Noted Islamic finance expert Datuk Mohd Daud Bakar has been appointed as the eighth president of the International Islamic University of Malaysia (IIUM), seven months after the post was vacated by Education Minister Maszlee Malik.

Daud’s three year-appointment, starting July 1, received the assent of IIUM constitutional head Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

“His appointment will aid in developing IIUM to become a respected institution by both domestic and international communities, and in line with its stakeholders who consist of members of the Organisation of Islamic Countries in particular.

“The university’s management, administrative and academic personnel, as well as student body wishes to extend the highest congratulations to Datuk Mohd Daud over his appointment,” IIUM said in a media statement today.

Daud was previously IIUM’s deputy rector for student affairs from 2002 to 2005.

He began his career as a lecturer in 1989.

Daud has also served in other various positions elsewhere, including as Shariah adviser for several Islamic financial institutions domestically and abroad, as well as a member of the Malaysia Islamic Economic Development Foundation.

He received his early education at SK Sg Korok Baru in Alor Setar, Kedah from 1970 to 1976, followed by Maktab Mahmud from 1977 to 1979, and then Kolej Islam Klang from 1980 to 1983.

Daud furthered his studies in Shariah law at the University of Kuwait from 1983 to 1988 and continued with his doctorate at the University of St Andrews in the United Kingdom from 1990 to 1993.

IIUM thanked Daud’s immediate predecessor Maszlee who was its seventh president for a very short spell, from September to November last year.

Maszlee’s tenure was met with criticism from university student groups which saw the minister and PPBM member’s appointment as the Pakatan Harapan government walking back on its electoral promise to keep politics out of academia.

He resigned from the post on November 9.