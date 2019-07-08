Former SRC International CEO’s signature could be ‘cut-and-pasted’, ex-director says in Najib trial

Former SRC International director Datuk Suboh Md Yassin is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court July 8, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — The signatures of former SRC International chief executive Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil on banking instructions between 2014 and 2015 may have been forged, the High Court heard today.

The company’s former director Datuk Suboh Md Yassin was asked by ad hoc prosecutor Datuk V. Sithambaram to compare the identical-looking signatures on 14 bank documents tendered in the court in the trial of Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s RM42 million corruption trial.

Sithambaram: It could mean that Nik Faisal did not sign all 14 documents. Do you agree? Looking at those signatures, it would appear that someone has cut-and-pasted Nik Faisal’s signature just like yours.

Suboh: Yes.

Sithambaram: So it means Nik Faisal did not sign all the Rentas form?

Suboh: Yes.

Najib’s defence team had previously employed the same method to compare Suboh’s signatures on the Real Time Electronic Transfer of Funds and Securities (Rentas) forms which bore the signature attributed to Nik Faisal.

Under cross-examination then from former prime minister’s lead counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, Suboh acknowledged the possibility that Nik Faisal’s signatures on the bank documents may have been duplicated by someone else.

Suboh said then that he could not be certain if the documents were signed by Nik Faisal himself, or forged.

Suboh is the 42nd prosecution witness of Najib’s ongoing trial involving seven charges of abuse of position, criminal breach of trust and money-laundering over RM42 million of SRC International’s funds.

