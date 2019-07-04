Minister: Govt to table Bill next week to abolish mandatory death sentence

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong speaks to reporters at the Parliament lobby in Kuala Lumpur July 4, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — Datuk Liew Vui Keong today said that studies made on the abolishment of the mandatory death penalty has been completed and will be tabled in the Cabinet tomorrow.

The Minister in the Prime Ministers Department said the Bill to abolish the death sentence would then be tabled in parliament next week.

“The paper for Cabinet consideration has been finalised. We hope to table the Bill in Dewan Rakyat sometime next week,” he told reporters when met at the parliament lobby here today.

Liew said the proposed changes would include removing the word “mandatory” for 11 serious death offences, such as murder, armed robbery and offences against the state and Rulers.

The Batu Sapi MP said once passed, judges would have the discretion to either life imprisonment or 30 years jailtime, instead of the death penalty.

Nine offences fall under the Penal Code while another two under the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971.

However, he said the changes proposed in the Bill does not include the death sentence under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 as it would be reviewed separately.

When asked whether the Bill would be retrospective when passed, he said the matter was still under consideration.

“We have to look at the moratorium as it would involve the process of looking into the Pardon Board and all the relevant stakeholders,” he said.