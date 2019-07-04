Energy Efficiency and Conservation Bill to be tabled end of this year, minister says

Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister Yeo Bee Yin said the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act was presented at the Cabinet Meeting last month and approved. — Picture courtesy of the Sabah Chief Minister’s Department

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — The Bill on energy efficiency and conservation is expected to be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat at the end of this year.

Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister Yeo Bee Yin said the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act was presented at the Cabinet Meeting last month and approved.

“The policy and direction of the EECA was also presented in Parliament. The Bill has to be presented in Parliament and approved...it will be tabled by the end of this year or next year,” she said.

Yeo was speaking to reporters after attending a programme in conjunction with the Kuala Lumpur Architect Festival 2019 (KLAF 2019) here today.

Yeo said the new Act would focus on reducing energy use and lower the electricity Bills of consumers.

“We find that electricity use in buildings is currently high, so the government wants to find a way, maybe in the design of a building, so that it is more energy-friendly,” she said. — Bernama