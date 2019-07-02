Prosecution aims to show Ku Nan wanted RM6m from developer for war chest; got RM2m

Former Federal Territories minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court Complex July 2, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — The prosecution told the High Court today it will furnish evidence showing Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor allegedly sought up to RM6 million from a property developer for by-election funds and received RM2 million.

Deputy public prosecutor Julia Ibrahim was reading the opening statement at the start of former minister Tengku Adnan’s trial for allegedly taking a RM2 million bribe from developer Aset Kayamas’s director, Tan Sri Chai Kin Kong.

“Evidence will show the accused asked for contribution from Tan Sri Chai Kin Kong amounting to RM5-RM6 million for by-election use,” the DPP told the court today.

Julia said the prosecution would also present evidence that Chai gave RM2 million in a Hong Leong Islamic Bank cheque dated June 14, 2016 owned by Aset Kayamas to Tadmansori Holdings Sdn Bhd.

Tengku Adnan is the biggest shareholder in Tadmansori Holdings, the prosecution said.

This was not specified by the prosecution, but at the time of the alleged offence, Tengku was then Umno’s secretary-general. He is now the Umno treasurer.

The prosecution did not specify the by-election or by-elections where the funds were allegedly solicited by Tengku Adnan.

But the only by-elections in June 2016 were the twin polls in Kuala Kangsar, Perak and Sungai Besar, Selangor held on June 18 that same year.

“Evidence will also show the RM2 million cheque was personally handed over by Tan Sri Datuk Chai Kin Kong to the accused in the accused’s office in DBKL,” Julia said, referring to the cheque dated June 14, 2016.

Julia said evidence would be brought to show Chai’s continued dealings with Tengku Adnan in the latter’s then role as federal territories minister in relation to the purchase of Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) land for a property project.

She added that the prosecution would present evidence to show that Chai as Aset Kayamas director had submitted a January 26, 2015 letter to Tengku Adnan personally for the company’s proposal to buy two plots of land in Bandar Tun Razak in Kuala Lumpur measuring a total of 4.05 acres, for the purpose of building affordable housing priced below RM200,000 and apartments.

She said evidence would also be submitted in court to show Tengku Adnan had instructed DBKL’s then director-general of project implementation and maintenance Datuk Zulkifli Ibrahim, in a written note, to go through Aset Kayamas’ proposal and to implement it via joint venture if possible.

The prosecution lawyer said it will also seek to prove the KL mayor had on April 3, 2015 rejected Aset Kayamas’ application to buy land, and that the company had continually dealt with Tengku Adnan on the land purchase rejection and other matters relating to the proposed project.

Julia said the evidence would show Tengku Adnan played an “active role” in the proposed project, such as chairing a special one-stop centre (OSC) meeting on May 14, 2015 where the project proposal covering affordable housing units, apartments and a DBKL hostel was agreed on.

She said evidence would also be brought to show Tengku Adnan agreed on May 27, 2015 with the Kuala Lumpur mayor to sell two plots of Bandar Tun Razak land held by the mayor to Aset Kayamas.

In outlining the prosecution’s case, Julia noted that Tengku Adnan will also be proven to have allowed the company to defer the 10 per cent payment for the land, and to have allowed a 10 per cent reduction of the additional sale price for the land.

The prosecution said Tengku Adnan will be shown to have known that Aset Kayamas is owned by Chai and had continued dealings with DBKL and him as Federal Territories (FT) minister.

The FT minister oversees DBKL, as well as the administration of the three federal territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan.

This is Tengku Adnan’s first trial, which is expected to go on for several weeks this month.

His other trial over an alleged RM1 million bribe is scheduled to start in September.