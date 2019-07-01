Ferry passenger falls into the sea near Butterworth

Police said a ferry passenger is feared drowned after falling into the sea while travelling in a ferry from the Sultan Abdul Halim Ferry Terminal, Butterworth heading for the Raja Tun Uda Terminal, George Town.― Picture by Hari Anggara

GEORGE TOWN, July 1 — A ferry passenger is feared drowned after falling into the sea while travelling in a ferry from the Sultan Abdul Halim Ferry Terminal, Butterworth heading for the Raja Tun Uda Terminal, George Town, here today.

Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) District Police Chief, ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the police received a report about a passenger on the upper deck of the Penang ferry who was believed to have fallen at about 6.15pm.

“A male passenger had seen the victim fall but the gender and identity of the passenger could not be determined and the distance between the ferry and Butterworth was about 10 minutes,” he said here tonight.

He said a check by a ferry staff at the lower deck of the ferry revealed that a Honda City car was left without a driver or passenger and the vehicle was registered in the name of a woman, Lye Ah Yin, 73, whose address was in Permatang Pauh.

He added that a search and rescue operation for the victim was carried out by the marine police, fire and rescue department and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) until 8pm tonight before it was called off due to the dark weather and the operation would be continued at 8am tomorrow. — Bernama