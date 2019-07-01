Dzulkefly advises experts not to issue statements that can cause anxiety over Pasir Gudang crisis

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad has advised experts in various fields to refrain from issuing statements that could trigger anxiety among members of the public pertaining to the air pollution crisis in Pasir Gudang. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad has advised experts in various fields to refrain from issuing statements that could trigger anxiety among members of the public pertaining to the air pollution crisis in Pasir Gudang.

He, however, said his ministry was still respecting their views and areas of expertise and would welcome their assistance to address the situation.

“I respect his (expert) views, he is a chemical engineering lecturer, (and) I am confident with his expertise.

“But I would like to advise that if possible, don’t take an approach that would somehow trigger anxiety among the people because the issues raised would certainly create anxiety in the community,” he told a press conference after officiating the Dietitians’ Quality and Research Convention 2019 (DQRC2019) here today.

He said this when asked to comment on a report citing the views of a senior chemical engineering lecturer on health side effects including the risk of cancer if one was exposed to the acrylonitrile gas daily or for too long.

Recently, the Ministry of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change issued a statement that acrylonitrile as well as two other gases namely acrolein and methyl mercaptan detected in the Pasir Gudang area.

Meanwhile, commenting on the convention, Dr Dzulfkefly said the ministry had set a target of producing at least 4,000 dietitians nationwide in 2030.

He said this would make the ratio of dietitians to 10 per 100,000 population compared to the current ratio of 2:100,000. — Bernama