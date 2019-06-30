Cuepacs urges govt to review minimum wage

Cuepacs president Datuk Azih Muda speaks during press conference in Kuala Lumpur May 13, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA TERENGGANU, June 30 — The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) has urged the government to review the minimum wage in an effort to reduce the people’s cost of living.

Its president, Datuk Azih Muda, said the current rate is seen to be inadequate for the lower income B40 group.

“Cuepecs recommends that the government take immediate steps to review the minimum wage for the private an public sectors as the minimum wage set at RM1,100 and RM1,200 is too low and far from sufficient.

“With a salary of RM1,100 a month and after all the required deductions, a worker is left with only RM500 and if he has several children how is he going to live with that amount,” he told reporters at Terengganu Social Security Organisation (Socso) Hari Raya celebration here today.

As a result of this, he said couples who live apart have ended up in divorce due to the financial pressure after having to pay for house rent and commuting expenses. — Bernama