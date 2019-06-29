Water supply in Klang Valley, other areas affected by odour pollution fully restored

The odour pollution caused the Sungai Semenyih Water Treatment Plant to be shut down from June 26 and triggered water supply disruptions in the four areas. — Picture by K.E.Ooi

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — Water supply in Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat and Sepang has been fully restored following supply disruption due to odour pollution in Sungai Semenyih.

“We also express our gratitude to several parties including Government agencies, Local Authorities and community associations who provided assistance during the disruption and restoration period,” said Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd customer relationship and communication department head Abdul Raof Ahmad in a statement here, today.

He also advised consumers to maintain water resources and use water prudently.

For the latest information and current status, people can download the Air Selangor mobile app on Google Play or Appstore for free. — Bernama