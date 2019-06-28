Sabah declares July 30 public holiday for King’s coronation

A general view of Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur January 9, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA KINABALU, June 28 — The Sabah government today declared July 30 an additional public holiday in conjunction with the installation of the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said in a statement that the decision is in line with the Federal Government decision to declare the holiday.

He said the holiday was declared in accordance with Section 9 of the Sabah Holidays Ordinance (Chapter 56) and it had the consent of the Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin. — AFP