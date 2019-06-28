MACC: Corruption claims against Azmin false

MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki speaks to reporters at MACC headquarters in Putrajaya June 21, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has cleared Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali of supposedly shady bank transactions.

Corruption allegations against the PKR deputy president were made by several parties, including Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Adam, who claimed that a construction company had transferred funds to Azmin’s personal bank account and that he also possessed a foreign bank account in 2012.

In a media statement, MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki said the commission had conducted several investigations along with other financial institutions and had found the allegations hurled at Azmin to be false.

“The MACC has conducted an investigation and found that there was no such transaction and the account implicated did not exist.

“Apart from that, the MACC also investigated the allegations against Mohamed Azmin Ali titled ‘Here is the proof Azmin Ali is toyol of Selangor’, where a report was received in August 2018.

“Based on this issue, an investigation was done with the cooperation with Bank Negara as well as other financial institutions and found that the slander raised is not true,’’ he said.

A blogger called “Toyol of Selangor” reportedly wrote in that article on June 18 2018 that Azmin and his wife, Shamsidar Taharin, owned several overseas bank accounts containing hundreds of millions of ringgit.

On June 11, Lokman filed a complaint with the MACC, alleging that construction company UEM had transferred US$741,440 (RM3 million) into a Malayan Banking Berhad account bearing the name Azmin on December 19, 2017.

UEM then issued a statement denying ownership of the alleged bank account and the purported transfer of that sum to Azmin.

Maybank has also refuted a banking slip bearing its name that alleged the transfer, stating that the account number indicated was an invalid one and its mark appeared to be forged.