RM30m and more offered in Magnum 4D hit feature this weekend

RM30 million will be up for grabs this weekend for those who are into the Magnum 4D Jackpot. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — The snowballing amount of RM30 million will be up for grabs this weekend for those who are into the Magnum 4D Jackpot.

In two rounds of Jackpot, if no winner reaches their luck in the first round of Jackpot1 on Saturday, the money would be added an extra RM10 million for those who strike a win in Jackpot 2.

The feature known as Magnum 4D CASCADING, is the second time held this year and kicks in when a particular jackpot prize reaches over RM30 million.

“The highest Jackpot1 in Magnum history since the 4D Jackpot game was launched is RM33,822,299.

“In December 2018, there were two lucky winners who won Jackpot2 and shared an extra RM10 million as there were no winners for Jackpot1. The winners were surprised to receive the extra millions in addition to their Jackpot2 prize,” said a Magnum spokesman today.

A feature hit since it was first introduced, the spokesman said the Jackpot2 was won in almost every draw and opens up the chance for extra millions to be won.

“As it is, already there were numerous winners who have won several hundred thousand ringgit by placing partial bets,” said the spokesman.

Avid Magnum player known as Adrian said he looks forward to the feature as he aimed for the top prizes, namely Jackpot1 and Jackpot2.

“Wow! It is so exciting to see the Jackpot1 amount rising to RM29,883,000 and imagine if cascading kicks in!”

“I will also be very happy to win Jackpot2 once the CASCADING happens,” said Adrian.