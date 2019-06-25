Dr M: Felda chairman resigned because of health issues

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad says Felda chairman Tan Sri Megat Zaharuddin Megat Mohd Nor wanted to resign because of existing health issues. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 ― Felda chairman Tan Sri Megat Zaharuddin Megat Mohd Nor wanted to resign because of existing health issues, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

“He said he is unwell and because of that he asked to be let go. We agreed,” Dr Mahathir told a press conference here after attending the 33rd Asia-Pacific Roundtable at Hilton Hotel here.

Megat tendered his resignation yesterday, just 11 months since taking up the post.

In a statement today, Felda said that a new chairman will be named by Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali soon.

“In the year that he was here, he was actively trying to understand our issues especially those regarding the settler’s welfare.

“Under his administration, several transformation plans had been initiated, some completed, while others are still in the implementation stage, but all aimed at returning Felda to its former glory,” said the statement.

Also during his administration was the white paper tabled in Parliament on April 10 which revealed that the agency was RM12.1 billion in debt as of 2017 and also a RM6.23 billion financial boost to ensure Felda’s sustainability.

It was reported that Megat would serve until June 30.

The former Malayan Banking Bhd chairman had replaced Tan Sri Shahrir Samad who stepped down on May 14 last year after the new government took over. Shahrir was also brought in after a series of mismanagement issues.