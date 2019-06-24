Curfew in ESSZone extended until July 10

Marine police carrying out checks along the coastal waters of Semporna to prevent attacks by Philippine insurgents July 21, 2014. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, June 24 — Curfew in the waters off seven districts in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone) which ends tomorrow, has been extended until July 10.

Sabah police commissioner Datuk Omar Mammah in a statement today said the curfew from 6pm to 6am covers the waters of Tawau, Semporna, Kunak, Lahad Datu, Kinabatangan, Sandakan and Beluran.

With the curfew in effect, those living in the areas are required to stay indoors while outsiders are not allowed to enter or be in the declared areas from 6pm to 6am on the dates specified.

“The curfew continues to ensure that the waters concerned would not be intruded by terrorists who could threaten the security of international researchers and tourists visiting the resort islands.

“The move also ensures the security and well-being of Sabahans using the waters and those in the ESSZone land area,” he said.

Omar said the curfew would facilitate enforcement and monitoring of boat movements as well as give a sense of security and confidence to chalet operators and fishermen with the presence of security forces.

He said based on information, the Abu Sayyaf militant group and those carrying out kidnap-for-ransom activities from southern Philippines were still active.

All the district police chiefs in the ESSZone have been authorised to issue permits to eligible applicants for the purpose of fishing and those with urgent need to enter the curfew areas. — Bernama