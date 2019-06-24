Anwar discusses macroeconomic challenges with Dr M

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Putrajaya June 24, 2019. — Picture from Facebook/Anwar Ibrahim

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today he discussed with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad the need for the government to address the country’s macroeconomic challenges.

“More will be done to encourage domestic and foreign investment,” Anwar tweeted.

In today’s meeting with @chedetofficial we discussed a number of issues, chief of which is the need for the government to address macroeconomic challenges facing the country.



National newswire Bernama reported Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng as saying earlier today that foreign investors remained confident in Malaysia’s economic outlook.

He also reportedly said trade and investment diversions from the trade war between the United States and China, however, will only benefit Malaysia in the short term.

Anwar said earlier today that he remained confident he would succeed Dr Mahathir as prime minister, even though the Bersatu leader changed his initial two-year plan and has decided to now stay in office for three years.