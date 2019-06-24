Malay Mail

Anwar discusses macroeconomic challenges with Dr M

Published 2 hours ago on 24 June 2019

BY BOO SU-LYN

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Putrajaya June 24, 2019. — Picture from Facebook/Anwar Ibrahim
KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today he discussed with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad the need for the government to address the country’s macroeconomic challenges.

“More will be done to encourage domestic and foreign investment,” Anwar tweeted.

National newswire Bernama reported Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng as saying earlier today that foreign investors remained confident in Malaysia’s economic outlook.

He also reportedly said trade and investment diversions from the trade war between the United States and China, however, will only benefit Malaysia in the short term.

Anwar said earlier today that he remained confident he would succeed Dr Mahathir as prime minister, even though the Bersatu leader changed his initial two-year plan and has decided to now stay in office for three years.

