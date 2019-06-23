54 left homeless after fire razes houses in Sandakan

SANDAKAN, June 23 — A fire destroyed seven houses in Kampung Cenderamata Laut near here today, leaving 54 people homeless.

No one was injured in the blaze which occurred at about 9am, said Sandakan Fire & Rescue Zone chief Anddre Andrew.

He said the Sandakan Fire & Rescue Station rushed 18 firefighters to the village after the Sabah State Operations Centre was summoned at 9.09am.

“The fire was brought under control at 9.42am and completely put out at 11.50am,” said Anddre, who headed the operation.

He also said that the firefighters were assisted by eight volunteer firefighters from Kamarunting as well as personnel from the police, People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) and Sandakan Municipal Council. — Bernama