Naza Group: Civil forfeiture suit against Naza Quest linked to Chevrolet car purchases worth about RM250,000

MACC’s civil forfeiture application filed against Naza Quest Sdn Bhd is related to four transactions involving the purchase of Chevrolet cars. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — The Naza Group, which owns Naza Quest Sdn Bhd, said it will cooperate with the authorities over the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission’s (MACC) civil forfeiture action against 41 entities.

Naza Quest was one of the entities named. In a press statement today, the group said: "MACC’s civil forfeiture application filed against Naza Quest Sdn Bhd is related to two transactions. Transaction 1: RM105,000 on 17th December 2012 for the purchase of two Chevrolet cars and transaction 2: for RM164,662 on 9th December 2013 for the purchase of two more Chevrolet cars.”

It added that Naza Quest, which was the sole distributor for Chevrolet cars under an agreement with General Motors, had stopped distributing the vehicles on November 14, 2018.

Earlier today, MACC chief Latheefa Koya announced that the anti-graft agency had filed a civil forfeiture suit against 41 entities and individuals for the return of RM270 million in 1MDB money.