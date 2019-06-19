Zuraida to demand PKR sacks Haziq

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and Zuraida Kamaruddin attend the launch of Project Idaman 2019 at SUK Shah Alam June 18, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin is expected to demand for Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz to be sacked from the party, Malaysiakini reported today.

The housing and local government minister said the matter will be raised at the party’s political bureau meeting that will be held later this evening.

She said stern action must be taken against Haziq, who had confessed to being involved in a sex video implicating PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, as the latter was said to have embarrassed and tarnished the party leadership.

“Yes. (I will push for his sacking),” Zuraida was quoted by the news portal as saying when asked to comment on the party’s inaction against Haziq.

Haziq has been suspended from his duties as the senior private secretary to Primary Industries Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin after claiming to have had sex with Azmin on numerous occasions over the past three years.

Videos of two men in bed have been widely circulated since last week. The first set of clips were said to have taken place in an upscale hotel in Sabah during the May Sandakan parliamentary by-election campaign.

Azmin, who is also economic affairs minister, has since denied being involved in the alleged sex videos, saying he is a victim of political mudslinging by PKR insiders.

The political bureau is expected to be held this evening at the PKR headquarters in Petaling Jaya, chaired by its president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.