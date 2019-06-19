TM given month's time to submit report on Streamyx issues

Gobind said numerous complaints have been received regarding the lack of speed and high prices of the Streamyx service. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, June 19 — Telekom Malaysia (TM) has been asked to submit a report on resolving the Streamyx service issues to Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo within a month.

Gobind in a statement today said he believed that TM’s new management led by its group managing director and chief executive officer Datuk Noor Kamarul Anuar Nuruddin could find solutions to the problems.

According to him, several discussions were held with TM regarding Streamyx’s problems and some proposed solutions have already been submitted.

“I think a final decision has to be made in this matter and TM should make an announcement about it in the near future as well as announce the strategies and measures to be taken to solve this problem,” he said.

Gobind issued the statement following a courtesy call from TM chairman Rosli Man, Noor Kamarul Anuar who was newly appointed to the positions on June 13 and TM Chief Operating Officer Imri Mokhtar, at his office yesterday.

Gobind said as of last year, the total number of original customers using the Streamyx service was estimated at 1.27 million people.

Of the total, he said some 340,000 people were in high-speed Unifi fibre coverage areas and to date, about 266,000 of them had subscribed to the service.

Gobind said other customers were divided into two categories such as those in Unifi (Copper) areas with service speed limited to 30Mbps and others using Streamyx service with maximum speed of only 8Mbps.

“A lot of complaints have been received regarding the lack of speed and high prices for the Streamyx service.

“Special attention should be given to these complaints,” he said.

In addition to the Streamyx service problem, Gobind said some of the issues regarding TM’s direction were also discussed during the meeting.

Among them was how TM could help realise the government’s desire to develop broadband infrastructure across the country as well as execute the ‘Double the Speed, Half the Price’ initiative announced last year, he said.

Gobind said the rapid development in technology that was generated through internet services required a special focus on the development of high-speed, affordable and quality high-speed broadband infrastructure that was the foundation of the current Industrial Revolution 4.0.

“We need to ensure that we are prepared for future challenges and the services we provide are appropriate for this new technology world, especially since Malaysia has already launched a pilot project for 5G services,” Gobind said. — Bernama