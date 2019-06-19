PKR issues show-cause letter to Haziq over involvement in sex videos

Ahmad said Haziq (left) will be given 14 days to answer PKR's show-cause letter.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — PKR will issue a show-cause letter to its Santubong youth chief Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz for tarnishing the party’s name and reputation by making a public statement on his involvement in a sex video, which implicated PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

Its disciplinary board chief Datuk Ahmad Kassim said the show-cause will be sent out tomorrow, and Haziq will be given 14 days to answer to the letter.

He said the party’s political bureau, which had met earlier, has been informed of the course of action that needs to be taken by the top leadership, which includes taking note of Azmin’s denial on the issue and to consider any further explanations.

“We will also wait for the completion of the investigation by the police and other authoritative bodies,” Ahmad told a press conference here today, adding that the party has issued a stern warning against all of its members from making any baseless statements against the top leadership.

