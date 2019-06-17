Azmin on sex video scandal: The truth will prevail, reject ‘gutter politics’

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali today said he is confident that the truth will prevail, amid a sex scandal which rocked the country last week after he was implicated in a sex video featuring two men. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — Datuk Seri Azmin Ali today said he is confident that the truth will prevail, amid a sex scandal which rocked the country last week after he was implicated in a sex video featuring two men.

Economic Affairs Minister Azmin who is also PKR deputy president said this while stating his appreciation to Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man’s for their support on his official Twitter account.

“Thank you for the firm support and principled stand to reject gutter politics. The truth shall prevail and the government will come out stronger to deliver on Pakatan Harapan’s promises to the rakyat,” he tweeted to Syed Saddiq this afternoon.

While expressing gratitude to Tuan Ibrahim Azmin said: “I appreciate the support and the view of the PAS deputy president to reject gutter politics because it is an attempt to distract people from the current situation.

“Thank you for the advice to continue to be patient in the face of slander. Insha Allah (God willing), I am still calm,” he added in a separate tweet.

Tuan Ibrahim had reportedly advised the public not be trapped with regard to the sex videos, implicating Azmin.

Earlier today Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor said police have recorded 21 statements as part of investigations into the sex videos.

When asked when Azmin will be called, Mazlan said, “He will be called soon. We are still in the midst of investigations.”

He also said 17 police reports have been lodged to date, since the videos were first leaked last week.

Azmin has been implicated in a three-minute video clip, featuring two men having sex, that was leaked earlier this week.

Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz, a PKR member and senior aide to Primary Industries Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, has accused Azmin of being his sexual partner in the videos.

Azmin has denied he was one of the men in the clip and called for investigations into claims that his own party members may have leaked the sex videos implicating him.

Azmin had pointed out that the sex videos were circulated through a WhatsApp group that contained the phone numbers of PKR division leaders and lower-rank office bearers.

Police have already questioned Haziq and released him on bail on Saturday.