Azmin: Unity, harmony, political stability crucial for development

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said the ministry would continue discussions with the Penang governemnt. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

BUKIT MERTAJAM, June 16 — The unity and harmony among the people and political stability are the most important factors to develop Malaysia, said Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

He said a sustainable and evenly spread economic growth would guarantee a fair wealth distribution to all Malaysians.

“Cultural and religious diversity is an asset to the nation to continue to be more advanced and prosperous in the future. Indeed, it is our joint responsibility as the people of Malaysia who love the nation and want to see economic growth continued to be spurred.

‘’The federal government under the leadership of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has given its undertaking that the treasures and wealth of this country will be fairly distributed to all Malaysians as they are the rights of the Malaysian people.

“Our economic development today is the result of mutual prosperity because we want every success and wealth to be fairly distributed to all states,” he said during a speech at the Seberang Jaya Constituency Aidilfitri Open House here today.

Azmin said that his ministry would continue the discussion session with the Penang government, which he described as among the most advanced state in Malaysia and the most important contributor to the country’s economy, regarding the distribution of economic growth returns and ensuring the needs of all the people of Penang could be guaranteed and given attention.

“Representing the Ministry of Economic Affairs, I will continue the discussion with the state government because we want the development in this state can be continued, not only on the island side but also in Seberang Perai. We want all the people of Penang to have fair and just development rights,” he added. — Bernama