Orang Asli patients at Hulu Terengganu Hospital stable

Medical personnel conduct health checks on members of the Batek tribe at the Kuala Koh Orang Asli settlement in Gua Musang June 11, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, June 15 — All seven Orang Asli patients from Kuala Koh, Gua Musang, Kelantan who were warded at Hulu Terengganu Hospital for coughs and breathing difficulties are still being treated at the hospital.

Terengganu Health director, Dr Mohd Jusoh said all of them are in stable condition.

“Apart from the seven, another patient who was awarded at the same hospital for diarrhoea and vomiting is still being treated for acute gastroenteritis (AGE),” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

All eight patients warded at the hospital are aged between four and 25 and they comprised three female and five male members of the tribe.

Twenty-three Orang Asli came to live in Kampung Gerdong, Hulu Terengganu in stages with seven of them originating from Kuala Koh while 16 others had just moved from Kuala Koh on June 8.

Terengganu have four Orang Asli settlements in three districts namely two in Hulu Terengganu and one each in Besut and Kemaman.

Meanwhile in Kemaman, Menteri Besar Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said the people should give space to the parties responsible to identify the actual cause of the incident in Gua Musang and its relation to the seven Orang Asli now being warded at Hulu Terengganu Hospital.

“Since the tragedy occurred, various assumptions and interpretations were given by various parties on the actual cause which have not been confirmed. Just let the authorities do their job.

“We will give our full cooperation to resolve the matter as quickly as possible,” he said when officiating the Islamic Primary School Teachers Day and Aidilfitri gathering in Chukai, Kemaman. — Bernama