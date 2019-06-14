Transport minister: Ministry to conduct training programme for special needs e-hailing drivers

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook today says the special programme comprises a medical examination, Public Service Vehicle (PSV) online training and a PSV test. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, June 14 ― A special programme taking effect today will be conducted for the existing 367 special needs (OKU) e-hailing drivers in the country to enable them to receive the necessary licences early next month.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook today said the programme comprises a medical examination, Public Service Vehicle (PSV) online training and a PSV test.

Records of e-hailing service providers show that among their 367 special needs e-hailing drivers, 273 are hearing impaired.

“The medical examination process will be undertaken by government doctors at suitable facilities,” he said at a press conference here.

According to Loke, the drivers can begin their training, known as PSV e-learning, today. It is a six-hour module set by the Road Transport Department (JPJ).

The PSV test will be conducted by the JPJ on July 1 at the multi-purpose hall at the Transport Ministry premises here, with test results announced five days later.

Therefore, it is anticipated that candidates will receive their licences on July 6.

Prior to this, the minister was reported to have said that effective July this year, all drivers of e-hailing service providers will need to undergo training and receive PSV licences, like their taxi driver counterparts who are currently required to have such licences.

This move was part of the government's efforts to regulate the e-hailing service industry and provide an environment that is on equal footing with taxi services.

Loke said the RM320 cost per person for the PSV licensing process for special needs e-hailing drivers will be borne by e-hailing service providers such as Grab, MyCar, Dacsee and EZcab, as part of their social responsibility. ― Bernama