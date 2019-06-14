Seven Kuala Koh Orang Asli warded at Hulu Terengganu Hospital

Medical personnel conduct health checks on members of the Batek tribe at the Kuala Koh Orang Asli settlement in Gua MUsang June 11, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, June 14 — Seven Orang Asli villagers from Kuala Koh, Gua Musang, Kelantan were warded at Hulu Terengganu Hospital in Kuala Berang on Wednesday for coughs and breathing difficulties.

Terengganu Health director Dr Mohd Jusoh said apart from that, another was also warded in the hospital for diarrhoea and vomiting and was being treated as an acute gastroenteritis (AGE) patient currently.

All eight patients warded were aged between four and 25 and they comprised three women and five men.

“They were reported to be in stable condition. Several clinical samples have been taken and sent to the laboratory for confirmation tests and the results are expected to be out in two weeks,” he said in a statement today.

Twenty-three 23 Orang Asli came to live in Kampung Gerdong, Hulu Terengganu in stages with seven of them originating from Kuala Koh while 16 others had just moved from Kuala Koh on June 8.

Following the examination, he said Terengganu Health Department via Hulu Terengganu Health Office would continue to monitor activities in Orang Asli settlements in the state.

“We will continue to monitor and conduct screenings on those with respiratory symptoms and fever as well as giving treatment to ailing villagers in Sungai Berua and Gerdong Orang Asli settlements.

Terengganu have four Orang Asli settlements in three districts namely two in Hulu Terengganu and one each in Besut and Kemaman.

Earlier, the Health Department conducted inspection at all the villages and identified five in a family from Kuala Koh who settled in Sungai Berua Orang Asli Village in Hulu Terengganu.

However, examination found all of them did not have any health problems or showed any respiratory infection symptoms. — Bernama