Lokman Adam nabbed for refusing to cooperate with cops during house search

PETALING JAYA, June 14 — Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Adam was arrested last night for obstructing police officers from discharging their duties in their investigation over sex videos targeting minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

Selangor Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Fadzil Ahmat said Lokman was detained after Bukit Aman’s Special CID officers had gone over to the latter’s house in Kajang Hillpark 2, Taman Teknologi Kajang around 6.45pm yesterday.

“The police had gone over to Lokman’s house in the course of a probe under Section 504 of the Penal Code for intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace.

“During the search, police officers instructed Datuk Lokman to surrender his mobile phone to be inspected but he refused to cooperate and hurled profanities against the officers who were on duty,” he said in a statement after midnight.

He added that another individual, Datuk N. Gobalakrishnan from Kedah who accompanied Lokman, was also detained for berating police officers with vulgarities and used several other provocations against them.

Gobalakrishnan is former Padang Serai MP and ex-PKR vice-president.

Fadzil said both men were detained for obstructing a public servant from discharging his duty and using abusive language.

Both men were then taken to the Kajang police headquarters for investigation under Section 1986 of the Penal Code for obstructing a public servant in discharging his functions.

Lokman had earlier alleged that police wanted to seize both his mobile phones and raid his home after he lodged a report at the Kajang police headquarters on Tuesday, calling for a full investigation to be conducted over the video leaks.

Economic Affairs Minister Azmin has strongly denied the allegation by an individual who attempted to link him in a sex video, calling it a nefarious plot to assassinate his reputation and character in an attempt to destroy his political career.